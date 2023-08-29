Texans release Desmond King

Veteran cornerback Desmond King is moving on from the Texans.

Multiple reports indicate that the Texans will release King as part of their cuts to get down to 53 players on Tuesday. King confirmed those reports with a social media post thanking Houston.

King appeared in 33 games for the Texans over the last two seasons. He had 182 tackles, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. He also returned 50 punts and he returned two punts for touchdowns while playing for the Chargers earlier in his career.

The Texans are also parting ways with another veteran defender in linebacker Christian Kirksey as they set the first 53-man roster of the DeMeco Ryans era.