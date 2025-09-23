Texans release S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Texans are letting go of a veteran defender.

According to multiple reports, Houston is releasing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson, 27, was traded to Houston in March. He started each of the Texans’ first three games, playing 96 percent of defensive snaps. He recorded 15 total tackles.

The move comes a day after Jimmie Ward came off the commissioner’s exempt list — though Ward was placed on the physically unable to perform list.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Gardner-Johnson’s release comes after there was friction between him and the team behind the scenes. Gardner-Johnson complained about his role, wanted to blitz more, and was critical of his teammates. He also told the Texans that he didn’t want to be traded.

M.J. Stewart is set to be the next player at the position.

Houston had traded offensive lineman Kenyon Green to Philadelphia as part of the deal for Gardner-Johnson. Coincidentally, Green was also waived on Monday.

At 0-3, the Texans will try to get their first win against the 0-3 Titans on Sunday.