Texans rule out WR Christian Kirk after he re-injured his hamstring

Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk re-injured his hamstring in Friday’s practice.

The team has now ruled him out for the Monday night game.

Kirk missed the first two games of the season with a strained hamstring. He has 10 receptions for 109 yards in three games.

The Texans have Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel at the top of the depth chart.

The Texans also ruled out rookie corner Alijah Huzzie (knee). He is working his way back from a torn ACL in the East-West Shrine Bowl and remains on the non-football injury list.

Defensive end Denico Autry (knee) missed practice on Saturday and is questionable. Autry was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

Rookie safety Jaylen Reed (knee) also is questionable.

The Texans will have to activate Autry and Reed on Monday for them to play Monday night.

Cornerback Tremon Smith returned to practice on Saturday after being excused a day earlier for personal reasons.