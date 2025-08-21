 Skip navigation
Texans S Jimmie Ward is sued for alleged meth-fueled assault

  
Published August 21, 2025 10:01 AM

Texans safety Jimmie Ward has a civil case to go along with his criminal one.

Ward, who has been arrested twice in recent months, faces a civil lawsuit alleging multiple instances of assault, according to Mo Haider of ABC13.com.

The plaintiff is the mother of Ward’s three-year-old child. She alleges that he showed up at her house at a time when she “suspected he was under the influence of methamphetamines, specifically, crystal meth.” He allegedly slapped and choked the plaintiff while their son was sleeping. He allegedly threatened to kill her, and he allegedly forced her to perform a sex act.

Ward was arrested in June for domestic violence. He was more recently arrested for allegedly violating the terms of his release.

The 34-year-old defensive back is currently on the Texans’ Physically Unable to Perform list.