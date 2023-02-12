 Skip navigation
Texans set to hire Jerrod Johnson as quarterbacks coach

  
Published February 12, 2023 10:51 AM
The Texans’ offensive coaching staff is starting to come together.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they are set to hire Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson as their quarterbacks coach. Johnson also interviewed for the Chargers offensive coordinator post before Los Angeles hired Kellen Moore.

It’s a homecoming for the Houston native who went to Humble High School before playing quarterback at Texas A&M. He bounced around offseason rosters and practice squads before going into coaching in 2017. He did fellowships with the 49ers and Colts before joining the Colts coaching staff and spent one season with the Vikings.

The Texans are also set to hire Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator and they are working to hire Klint Kubiak as their run game coordinator .