Texans sign Kerry Hyder to practice squad

The 49ers cut edge rusher Kerry Hyder last week to make room on the roster for Randy Gregory. That ended Hyder’s time in San Francisco.

Hyder signed with the Texans’ practice squad Tuesday, the team announced.

Hyder has one sack and one tackle in four games this season, playing 59 defensive snaps and nine on special teams for the 49ers.

This was Hyder’s fourth season in San Francisco, and he played all but three games in his time there. He had 69 tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three passes defensed with the 49ers.

He spent three years with the Lions and one with the Cowboys before finding a home in San Francisco.

The Texans also announced they have released offensive tackle Geron Christian and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon from the practice squad.