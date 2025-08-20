 Skip navigation
Texans sign LS Blake Ferguson

  
Published August 20, 2025 10:37 AM

The Texans have added an experienced long snapper to the roster.

They announced the signing of Blake Ferguson on Wednesday. Tight end Tre’ McKitty was waived in a corresponding move.

Ferguson was a 2020 sixth-round pick by the Dolphins and signed a three-year extension with the team in 2023, but he spent most of last season on the non-football injury list and the Dolphins released him earlier this year. Ferguson had eight tackles and a fumble recovery in 72 games for Miami.

The Texans had undrafted rookie Austin Brinkman as the only long snapper on the 90-man roster prior to Wednesday’s move. They parted ways with longtime long snapper Jon Weeks this offseason.