Texans sign LS Blake Ferguson

The Texans have added an experienced long snapper to the roster.

They announced the signing of Blake Ferguson on Wednesday. Tight end Tre’ McKitty was waived in a corresponding move.

Ferguson was a 2020 sixth-round pick by the Dolphins and signed a three-year extension with the team in 2023, but he spent most of last season on the non-football injury list and the Dolphins released him earlier this year. Ferguson had eight tackles and a fumble recovery in 72 games for Miami.

The Texans had undrafted rookie Austin Brinkman as the only long snapper on the 90-man roster prior to Wednesday’s move. They parted ways with longtime long snapper Jon Weeks this offseason.