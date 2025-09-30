Texans sign OL Jarrett Kingston off Panthers’ practice squad

The Texans signed interior offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston off the Panthers’ practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

He takes the spot left vacant after the Texans traded offensive tackle Cam Robinson to the Browns on Monday.

The Texans held a joint practice with the Panthers this summer, and Kingston played 32 snaps against them in a preseason game.

The 49ers made him a sixth-round pick in 2024 but waived him out of the preseason last summer. The Panthers claimed Kingston off waivers.

He appeared in seven games last season as a rookie, getting one offensive snap and 24 on special teams.