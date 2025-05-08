 Skip navigation
Texans sign sixth-round QB Graham Mertz

  
May 8, 2025

The Texans signed another of their nine draft picks.

Sixth-round quarterback Graham Mertz now is under contract, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

Mertz receives a four-year, $4.934 million contract, with a $228,484 signing bonus.

The Texans previously signed second-round wide receiver Jayden Higgins and third-round cornerback Jaylin Smith.

Mertz, who began his college career at Wisconsin before transferring to Florida, was the 197th overall pick.

He tore his anterior cruciate ligament against Tennessee last season, so he will begin his NFL career with rehab work.

In five games last season with the Gators, Mertz completed 76.6 percent of his passes for 791 yards, with six touchdowns and two interceptions. In 2023, Mertz threw 20 touchdowns to two interceptions and finished with 2,903 passing yards and a 72.9 completion percentage.

He set the Gators’ school record for career completion percentage.

The Texans have C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Mertz and Kedon Slovis on their roster at the position.