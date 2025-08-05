 Skip navigation
Texans sign TE Dalton Keene

  
Published August 5, 2025 03:16 PM

Tight end Dalton Keene is back in Houston.

The Texans announced Keene’s signing on Tuesday afternoon. They waived wide receiver Jared Wayne in a corresponding move.

Keene spent time with the Texans in the last two seasons and he appeared in one game for the team during the 2023 season. He tore his ACL last summer and missed the entire regular season.

Keene was a 2020 third-round pick by New England, but also dealt with knee injuries during his time with the Patriots. He caught three passes in six appearances with the AFC East team.

Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover, Irv Smith, Brevin Jordan, and seventh-round pick Luke Lachey are the other Texans tight ends.