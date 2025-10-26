Texans take 13-0 lead on 49ers

The Texans have dominated the 49ers, outgaining them 230 to 25 and outscoring them 13-0.

The Texans have 10 first downs to none for the 49ers, who had only four plays in the first quarter with Christian McCaffrey getting no touches.

Houston has scored on all three possessions, and San Francisco is lucky not to be down more. The Texans are only 1-for-3 in the red zone, settling for chip-shot field goals of 33 and 34 yards by Ka’imi Fairbairn on their first two possessions.

Rookie Jayden Higgins caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud.

The Texans are playing without wideouts Christian Kirk and Nico Collins. Yet, Stroud is 15-of-19 for 184 yards.

Rookie Jaylin Noel has three catches for 55 yards.