 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans TE Dalton Schultz has no injury designation

  
Published November 14, 2025 04:42 PM

Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has no injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Schultz has a shoulder injury and an illness that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he returned to a full practice on Friday.

He has 45 catches for 438 yards and one touchdown this season.

The Texans added cornerback Damon Arnette (ankle) to the injury report on Friday and have ruled him out for Sunday. Tight end Harrison Bryant (neck/shoulder), kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (right quad), safety Jalen Pitre (concussion) and quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion) also officially won’t play.

Offensive guard Ed Ingram (knee), fullback Jakob Johnson (hamstring) and tight end Cade Stover (foot) are questionable. Stover and Johnson were full participants on Friday.