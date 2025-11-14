Texans TE Dalton Schultz has no injury designation

Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has no injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Schultz has a shoulder injury and an illness that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he returned to a full practice on Friday.

He has 45 catches for 438 yards and one touchdown this season.

The Texans added cornerback Damon Arnette (ankle) to the injury report on Friday and have ruled him out for Sunday. Tight end Harrison Bryant (neck/shoulder), kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (right quad), safety Jalen Pitre (concussion) and quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion) also officially won’t play.

Offensive guard Ed Ingram (knee), fullback Jakob Johnson (hamstring) and tight end Cade Stover (foot) are questionable. Stover and Johnson were full participants on Friday.