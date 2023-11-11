Texans to activate Derek Stingley from IR

The Texans secondary is getting some help for Sunday’s date with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

According to multiple reports, the Texans are activating cornerback Derek Stingley from injured reserve on Saturday. Stingley has been out since Week Two with a hamstring injury, but returned to practice on Wednesday and participated fully on Thursday and Friday.

Stingley had nine tackles before hurting his hamstring.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the team is cutting tackle Austin Deculus to make room for Stingley on the 53-man roster. They are also elevating kicker Matt Ammendola from the practice squad with Ka’imi Fairbairn out with a quad injury.