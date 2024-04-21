Texans to re-sign Dare Ogunbowale

Running back Dare Ogunbowale is back with the Texans.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ogunbowale has agreed to re-sign with the team. It’s a one-year deal for the veteran back.

Ogunbowale has spent the last two seasons in Houston and he’s been a regular on special teams during his time with the club. Most of those snaps have come covering kicks or blocking, but he also made a field goal in a game last November when Ka’imi Fairbairn was injured. Ogunbowale was the first position player to pull that off since 2004.

In addition to his special teams work, Ogunbowale has 50 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown and 22 catches for 122 yards in his 29 games with the Texans.