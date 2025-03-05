 Skip navigation
Texans to re-sign RB Dare Ogunbowale to one-year deal

  
Published March 5, 2025 11:06 AM

Houston is bringing back one of its own pending free agents.

Per NFL Media, the Texans are re-signing running back Dare Ogunbowale to a one-year, $2 million deal.

Ogunbowale, 30, has been with Houston since 2022. He appeared in all 17 games for the Texans last season, playing 28 percent of offensive snaps and 56 percent of special teams snaps. He ended the season with 112 yards on 30 carries plus 19 receptions for 198 yards with a touchdown.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Ogunbowale has also spent time with Tampa Bay, Washington, and Jacksonville. He’s played 97 career games with nine starts.