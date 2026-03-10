 Skip navigation
Texans trade for Saints P Kai Kroeger

  
Published March 10, 2026 06:38 PM

The Texans are trading for Saints punter Kai Kroeger, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The teams will swap late-round picks, with the Saints receiving Houston’s sixth-rounder in 2028 and the Texans receiving New Orleans’ seventh-rounder that same year.

Kroeger, 23, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina last year.

He finished his rookie season averaging 44.8 yards on 56 punts, with a 37.3-yard net. Kroeger landed 18 punts inside the 20, while getting two punts blocked.

The Texans are replacing veteran Tommy Townsend, who had an up-and-down season. He averaged 47.6 yards per punt with a net of 41.6.

Houston also extended the contract of kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn on Tuesday.