Texans trade into second round to take Penn State center Juice Scruggs 62nd

  
Published April 28, 2023 05:17 PM
NFL writer Tashan Reed talks with Michael Smith and Michael Holley about the Houston Texans and how their impressive first round at the NFL draft set the team up for future success.

The Texans didn’t have a second-round pick until they did.

Houston made its second trade of the draft, having maneuvered to get Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson with the third overall pick after taking Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud second pick. The Texans gave up picks 65, 188 and 230 to the Eagles for the 62nd overall choice.

With the next-to-last pick of the second round, Houston selected Penn State center Juice Scruggs.

Scott Quessenberry and Michael Deiter currently are at the position for the Texans, with the former having started 16 games for Houston last season. Deiter was a backup with the Dolphins last season.