nbc_csu_isaiahrodgers_250310.jpg
CB Rodgers can ‘fly’ on Vikings defense
nbc_simms_fieldsjets_250310.jpg
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
nbc_simms_samdarnold_250310.jpg
‘More ceiling’ to come for Darnold with Seahawks

Texans trade Laremy Tunsil to Commanders

  
Published March 10, 2025 04:08 PM

One of the NFL’s highest-paid offensive tackles is on the move, again.

Per multiple reports, the Texans have traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.co, the Commanders are sending a 2025 third-round pick, a 2025 seventh-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Texans. The Texans are sending a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Commanders, with Tunsil.

Tunsil is signed for two more years. He has a base salary of $20.95 million in 2025 and a $20.95 million salary in 2026. He also has annual workout bonuses of $150,000 and $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses.

A first-round pick in 2016 who slid when someone posted photos of him smoking marijuana in a gas mask just as the draft was starting, Tunsil has spent three years in Miami and six in Houston.

In 2019, he was traded to Houston for a package headlined by two first-round picks and a second-round pick.