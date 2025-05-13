Texans waive CB Gregory Junior to make room for DT Foley Fatukasi

News that the Texans were bringing back defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi emerged last week. But now, Fatukasi has put pen to paper.

Houston formally announced on Tuesday that the club had signed Fatukasi. He started 11 games for the team last season.

As a corresponding move, the Texans waived cornerback Gregory Junior.

Junior, 25, was a Jaguars sixth-round pick in 2022. He joined the Texans’ practice squad last season and signed a futures contract to remain with the club in January.

Junior has appeared in 10 career games, all with Jacksonville. He’s also spent time with the Colts.