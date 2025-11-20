Texans waive RB Dameon Pierce

Running back Dameon Pierce won’t be on the field for the Texans on Thursday night.

Pierce was waived as part of a series of roster moves that the Texans announced ahead of their matchup with the Bills. The 2022 fourth-round pick was in his fourth season with the team.

Pierce led the Texans with 939 rushing yards during his rookie season, but wound up behind Devin Singletary the next year and has remained a reserve since that point. He has 10 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown as the third option in a backfield with Woody Marks and Nick Chubb.

The Texans signed cornerback Ajani Carter to the active roster in a corresponding move. They also elevated safety Jalen Mills and linebacker Jackson Woodard from the practice squad on a temporary basis.