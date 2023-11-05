Texans will play second half without K Ka’imi Fairbairn

Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 50-yard field goal with 5:17 remaining in the second quarter. He then kicked off.

He will not kick again today.

The Texans ruled out Fairbairn with a quadriceps injury.

Running back Dare Ogunbowale kicked off to open the second half, and he got it to the 4-yard line before a 23-yard return.

The Texans scored a touchdown on a 75-yard pass from C.J. Stroud to Noah Brown on their first possession of the second half — after the Bucs kicked a field goal — and went for 2. Stroud’s pass was picked by Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

The Bucs lead 20-16 with 12:20 remaining in the third quarter.

The Texans also have lost safeties Jimmie Ward (hamstring) and M.J. Stewart (shoulder). Both were ruled out to open the second half. Defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (ankle) and linebacker Jake Hansen (hand) are questionable to return.