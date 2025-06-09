 Skip navigation
Texans work out CB Damon Arnette

  
Published June 9, 2025 10:42 AM

Cornerback Damon Arnette said he made a “complete turnaround” in the UFL and he’s getting a chance to show an NFL team how he’s changed.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that Arnette worked out for the Texans on Monday. Arnette played for the Houston Roughnecks in the UFL this season.

Arnette was a Raiders first-round pick in 2020, but he was released the next year after a video showing him making threats while carrying guns was released. He signed with the Chiefs after the 2021 season, but was released a short time later in the wake of an arrest for charges that included assault.

Arnette had 29 tackles and three passes defensed in 13 games for the Raiders.

Ronald Darby’s recent retirement thinned out the Texans’ cornerback depth and it could be the door back into the NFL for Arnette.