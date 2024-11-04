Texans work out La’el Collins, three other OL

The Texans gave up eight sacks in Thursday night’s loss to the Jets, with C.J. Stroud’s 229 yards lost on sacks an NFL high. He was sacked only 38 times in 15 games last season. He has taken 30 sacks in nine games this season.

The team’s offensive line has been beyond awful, prompting reporters to ask coach DeMeco Ryans about possible moves along the line before Sunday’s game against the Lions.

“We will look at that as we continue to go throughout the week,” Ryans said, via a transcript from the team. “Just right now, again, everybody has to play better.”

The Texans could make a move before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but the team worked out four offensive linemen Monday. Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that La’el Collins, Jerome Carvin, Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Ike Boettger had a tryout. All four have played on the interior of the offensive line, with Collins also playing right tackle.

The Texans, who lost left guard Kenyon Green for the season, are signing Anchrum to the practice squad, per Wilson.

Collins last played a regular-season game in 2022, but he spent a couple of weeks on the Cowboys’ practice squad at the end of last season. The Bills cut him in their final roster reduction in August.

He has started 86 career games.

Boettger, 30, has played 36 games, starting 17, in five seasons with the Bills and last season with the Colts.

Houston also worked out Rams safety Jason Taylor.