Texas OT Cameron Williams will enter the draft

Both of Texas’s starting offensive tackles are heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cameron Williams told ESPN on Tuesday that he has decided to forego his remaining eligibility in order to enter the draft pool. Williams played right tackle for the Longhorns and left tackle Kelvin Banks has also announced that he intends to move into the NFL.

“I feel like I’m ready, and it’s the best decision for me,” Williams said.

Williams, who is listed as 6-5 and 335 pounds, started 16 games and made 37 overall appearances during his time at Texas. Per ESPN Research, he allowed 14 pressures in 533 pass block plays during the 2024 season.