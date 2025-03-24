 Skip navigation
Texas tight end Gunnar Helm has pre-draft visit with Broncos

  
Published March 24, 2025 07:57 AM

The Broncos may not be done adding tight ends after signing Evan Engram in free agency.

Texas tight end Gunnar Helm went to Denver for a pre-draft visit with the Broncos, according to Mike Klis of 9 News. Helm was born and raised in Colorado, so he counts as a “local” visit for the Broncos and does not count toward the team’s limit of 30 draft prospects who can travel to the team headquarters for visits.

Helm had a rough performance at the Scouting Combine and it was later revealed that he had badly sprained his ankle at the start of the event but went through the workouts anyway. His Combine measurables won’t impress NFL teams, but his decision to tough it out on a bad ankle might.

Last year at Texas Helm caught 60 passes for 786 yards and seven touchdowns.