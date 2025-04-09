 Skip navigation
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players
Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?

Texas WR Matthew Golden will visit Cowboys on Thursday

  
Published April 8, 2025 08:59 PM

Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden visited the Buccaneers on Tuesday. He heads to Dallas next.

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports that Golden will visit with the Cowboys on Thursday.

Golden has a chance to be the first receiver drafted, with Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan the other possibility.

The Cowboys, who have the 12th overall pick, still are looking for a No. 2 receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb. They are expected to take a player at the position early in the draft later this month.

Golden made 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior at Texas last season. He spent his first two seasons at the University of Houston, where he made 76 catches for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Golden ran a 4.29 in the 40-yard dash at the combine.