nbc_pft_ufl_250408.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL players out of UF
nbc_pft_sanders_250408.jpg
Saints emerge as favorites to draft Sanders
nbc_pft_travodds_250408.jpg
Hunter moves ahead of Carter in No. 2 pick odds

WR Matthew Golden visits Buccaneers

  
Published April 8, 2025 10:52 AM

The fastest wideout at this year’s Scouting Combine is in Tampa on Tuesday.

Matthew Golden posted on social media that he’s in town to visit with the Buccaneers. Golden ran a 4.29 40 in Indianapolis earlier this year.

Golden played two years at Houston before transferring to Texas for the 2024 season. He had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Golden also saw time as a kickoff returner and had a pair of kick return touchdowns while playing for Houston.

The picture Golden posted showed longtime Bucs receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin celebrating. Godwin re-signed with the team in March, so the veterans remain in place but Bucs head coach Todd Bowles made clear last week that he’s a believer in adding to strengths on offense because it helps his team score points.