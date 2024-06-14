The age of legalized gambling has finally ensnared a game official — in baseball

At one level, this is just another sports-related gambling scandal. At another level, it’s very different.

For the first time since the Supreme Court opened the floodgates for legalized gambling, this one involves an official.

Via TheAthletic.com, Major League Baseball has investigated and disciplined umpire Pat Hoberg. The case is pending on appeal.

“During this year’s Spring Training, Major League Baseball commenced an investigation regarding a potential violation of MLB’s sports betting policies by umpire Pat Hoberg,” MLB said in a statement. “Mr. Hoberg was removed from the field during the pendency of that investigation. While MLB’s investigation did not find any evidence that games worked by Mr. Hoberg were compromised or manipulated in any way, MLB determined that discipline was warranted. Mr. Hoberg has chosen to appeal that determination. Therefore, we cannot comment further until the appeal process is concluded.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred will handle the appeal.

Hoberg, 37, has not worked in 2024. He became a full-time major-league ump in 2017. He worked the World Series in 2022.

The nature of the violation isn’t known. Nor is the proposed penalty.

This is the first officiating-related gambling scandal for any major American sport since Tim Donaghy, the NBA official who became embroiled in controversy in 2007.