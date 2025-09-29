The Brian Callahan watch is on

With 10 straight losses and one embarrassment after another to start the 2025 regular season, it seems as if time is running out for Titans coach Brian Callahan.

Plenty of coaches have been fired after only four games. With Tennessees’s fourth loss of the year coming in shutout fashion during a return to Houston, owner Amy Adams Strunk quite possibly has seen, and heard, enough.

Callahan is due to speak to reporters at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday. If the press conference proceeds, he presumably will be safe for at least another week. (Then again, dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things.)

The overriding question for Strunk is whether she has decided to make a change, eventually. Once that decision is made, there’s no reason to not implement it. It gives, if nothing else, the team an extended runway to commence the search for a successor.

Obviously, an interim hire would need to be made. There aren’t many clear options on the current staff (Mike McCoy would make the most sense, assuming he even wants it). If Strunk were inclined to take a page from the 2022 Colts playbook and bring in someone from the outside (Chad Brinker, who currently has the keys to the football operations, spent plenty of time in Green Bay with Mike McCarthy), it could take a little time to get the pieces in place.

Regardless, this Titanic isn’t just sinking. It has already sunk. The only question is whether the captain will be forced overboard now, or later.