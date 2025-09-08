The clock is already ticking on a Tyreek Hill trade

There were few things of which I was sure as the 2025 season approached. One was that the Dolphins would struggle.

In fairness, they have a chance to rebound. Miami hosts the Patriots on Sunday. New England struggled, too, in its opener.

Still, the Dolphins got blasted by the Colts on Sunday. Unless the Colts are on track to be a powerhouse (which is possible), Week 1 could be a bad sign of things to come for Miami.

Here’s the point, for now. If it continues, receiver Tyreek Hill will be this year’s Davante Adams.

Although Hill is signed through 2026, he’s due to make $36 million next year — with a cap number of $51.89 million. It’s highly unlikely he’ll be back after 2025.

So if the ship continues to sink, Hill becomes an asset that can be flipped into a draft pick.

For now, there are two teams to watch. First, the Chiefs. For obvious reasons. Hill starred in Kansas City until his desire for more money (and perhaps to not be in the shadow of Patrick Mahomes and/or Travis Kelce) sparked a trade. During his apology tour in advance of Super Bowl LIX, Hill admitted on PFT Live that he sometimes regrets leaving the Chiefs. And the Chiefs could use him, before and after Rashee Rice returns from his six-game suspension.

Second, the Steelers. There’s already chatter, in the aftermath of Sunday’s win over the Jets, that the all-in Steelers could go even more all-in by making a move for Hill.

Yes, Pittsburgh already has receiver DK Metcalf, who’s making $30 million per year on a five-year deal. But the Steelers don’t have a clear cut No. 2. Hill would be 1b (if not, at times, 1a) to Metcalf.

Why wouldn’t quarterback Aaron Rodgers want Hill? The more potent weapons that Rodgers has at his disposal, the better his first year in Pittsburgh will go.

And Rodgers would be able to deliver longer throws to Hill, who hasn’t had a 30-plus yard reception since Week 1 of last year.

Also, between Rodgers and coach Mike Tomlin and other veteran leaders, the Steelers could potentially manage Hill, who would likely be so thrilled to get to a contender that he’d be on his best behavior for at least the rest of the season.

Other teams could be interested. Last year, Adams fetched a third-round pick for the Raiders. If Hill could be had for a three, and if the Dolphins realize before the Tuesday after Week 9 that it’s not in the cards for them in 2025, Hill could become a key acquisition for a team that wants to cap the season with a neutral-site game in Santa Clara.