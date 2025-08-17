The Cowboys don’t have many good alternatives to Joe Milton, Will Grier

A week ago, Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones said of acquiring quarterback Joe Milton, “I have to pinch myself.”

Now, Jerry may want to punch himself. Or someone else.

Milton has struggled in a pair of preseason games. While he may be an attractive long-term prospect (he’s under contract for three years, and very low cash and cap numbers), Milton isn’t ready to be the understudy to Dak Prescott. Apparently, the Cowboys aren’t prepared to entrust that role to Will Grier, a 30-year-old career backup.

So what can they do? Here are their options.

One, sign a free agent. Good luck with that; there aren’t many out there. Carson Wentz and Ryan Tannehill are available. C.J. Beathard spent 2021 in Jacksonville with Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer. While Beathard is available, could he be quickly groomed to serve as Prescott’s No. 2?

Two, trade for someone. But that hasn’t gone well for the Cowboys in recent years. In 2024, they sent a fourth-round pick to the 49ers for Trey Lance. He’s now gone. This year, they sent a fifth-round pick to the Patriots for Milton and a seventh-round pick.

So who would they trade for now? Lions backup Hendon Hooker? (It definitely would fit the trend.)

If they’re going to do a deal, it would make sense to not roll the dice on an unproven commodity. It would make much more sense to call the Giants about Russell Wilson (a former Schottenheimer pupil), who’s destined to take a seat for Jaxson Dart. (And if not Wilson, how about Jameis Winston?)

The Browns could be interested in shipping Kenny Pickett or even Joe Flacco to Dallas. The Vikings may be cooling on Sam Howell, the wire-to-wire starter for the Commanders in 2023. (Then again, he lost to the Cowboys twice that year, 38-10 and 45-10.)

Regardless, it makes no sense to trade for another inexperienced quarterback with a potential upside. They need someone who has played plenty of football to be ready to play football if/when Prescott can’t.

Third, they can wait. Rosters will be cut to 53 in only nine days. Someone will be available to claim on waivers, or to sign as a free agent.

Fourth, they can hope Prescott doesn’t get injured. Then again, Prescott missed 11 games in 2020, one game in 2021, five games in 2022, and nine games in 2024. They’re on notice that Prescott could be injured again and miss some time, again.

The rest of the NFL is on notice that the Cowboys could be calling. Given that they coughed up a four for Lance and a five for Milton, they may be wishing for the phone to ring.