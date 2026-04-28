The draft’s TV ratings don’t match the hype

Attendance at the draft, if the official numbers are accurate, is increasing. In-home viewership, however, is dropping.

As the NFL tries to press the pedal to the metal for more everything, it has experienced shrinkage when it comes to the TV audience from its primary offseason tentpole event.

The 2026 audience fell from 13.6 million to 13.2 million. That’s across the umpteen platforms that televise the draft — ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, YouTube, the ESPN app, etc.

Remember when the NFL was making noise about turning the first round of the draft into an election-style production, with ALL major networks surrendering their prime-time hours to covering it? That hasn’t been mentioned in years, and likely won’t be revisited. Given the many on-demand streaming options available to anyone at any given time, no one is going to watch draft coverage on ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC if they just aren’t interested.

While 13.2 million in today’s fractured environment is nothing to sneeze at (especially in comparison to the live audiences generated by other sports), it’s more than two million below the 2025 weekly average for Thursday Night Football, which is televised not by a three-letter network but by Prime Video.

Put simply, the performance of the draft does not match the relentless hype that is devoted to it.

And it’s fair to point that out, because it’s an opinion grounded not in an effort to placate 345 Park Avenue, but in a commitment to the truth. Facts, as a league executive has recently said, are stubborn things.

The facts are that, given the pomp and circumstance that the NFL has tried to infuse into the draft, it’s not nearly as significant for the average football fan as they’d like us to think it is. And while it may indeed spark a pilgrimage of plausible hope for the hardest of hardcore fans, it doesn’t move the needle in a way that matches the importance that some attach to the NFL’s answer to the Harry Potter sorting hat.

Again, 13.2 million is objectively impressive. The truth is that it would be regarded as a disappointing number for an average-random Thursday night regular-season game.

That won’t stop the hype. The proclamations of pumped-up numbers like 805,000! are aimed at getting the attention of folks who currently aren’t devoting rapt attention to the minute-by-minute selection of incoming players. They want folks who aren’t watching it (and many football fans clearly aren’t) to think they’re missing something if they don’t have their eyes propped open, Clockwork Orange-style, to the TV coverage.

And while, for 13.2 million who watched the draft and the 320,000 (or whatever the real number was) who were present in Pittsburgh, the draft is a very big deal, plenty of mainstream football fans react to the multi-platform simulcast of the first round by shrugging and saying, “Big deal.”