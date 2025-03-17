The game of quarterback musical chairs continues

It’s been roughly a week since the 2025 game of quarterback musical chairs began. Plenty of seats have been taken. Plenty remain.

The simple reality, for now, is that the music has stopped and everyone is waiting for Aaron Rodgers to pick a chair, any chair. Once he does, the other asses will fall onto their seats.

The general sense, for now, is that Russell Wilson will go after Rodgers. And that Joe Flacco will sign after Rodgers and Wilson.

The wild card is Kirk Cousins. If Rodgers signs with the Vikings, the Browns, Steelers, and Giants could decide to try make a trade with the Falcons.

Still, it starts with Rodgers. The only question is whether one of the other teams decide to sign someone else before Rodgers makes up his mind. The Giants have brought in three options — Wilson, Flacco, and most recently Jameis Winston. They could realize that Rodgers isn’t picking them and sign one of the others.

The Steelers also, in theory, could decide they’ve waited long enough. But they’ve got a bird in the hand in Mason Rudolph, so they can afford to keep waiting.

We’ll all keep waiting. Waiting for Rodgers to figure out whatever he’s going to do from July through December and maybe into January and possible early February.