 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250317.jpg
Garrett: It’s always been about winning, not money
nbc_pft_kupp_250317.jpg
Seahawks are ‘the perfect niche’ for Kupp
nbc_pft_darnoldcontract_250317.jpg
Seahawks can escape Darnold’s deal after one year

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250317.jpg
Garrett: It’s always been about winning, not money
nbc_pft_kupp_250317.jpg
Seahawks are ‘the perfect niche’ for Kupp
nbc_pft_darnoldcontract_250317.jpg
Seahawks can escape Darnold’s deal after one year

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The game of quarterback musical chairs continues

  
Published March 17, 2025 04:02 PM

It’s been roughly a week since the 2025 game of quarterback musical chairs began. Plenty of seats have been taken. Plenty remain.

The simple reality, for now, is that the music has stopped and everyone is waiting for Aaron Rodgers to pick a chair, any chair. Once he does, the other asses will fall onto their seats.

The general sense, for now, is that Russell Wilson will go after Rodgers. And that Joe Flacco will sign after Rodgers and Wilson.

The wild card is Kirk Cousins. If Rodgers signs with the Vikings, the Browns, Steelers, and Giants could decide to try make a trade with the Falcons.

Still, it starts with Rodgers. The only question is whether one of the other teams decide to sign someone else before Rodgers makes up his mind. The Giants have brought in three options — Wilson, Flacco, and most recently Jameis Winston. They could realize that Rodgers isn’t picking them and sign one of the others.

The Steelers also, in theory, could decide they’ve waited long enough. But they’ve got a bird in the hand in Mason Rudolph, so they can afford to keep waiting.

We’ll all keep waiting. Waiting for Rodgers to figure out whatever he’s going to do from July through December and maybe into January and possible early February.