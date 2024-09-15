The guarantee protections in Deshaun Watson’s contract for 2024-26 still apply

We interrupt this coverage, literally, of the second Sunday of the 2024 regular season to clean up a mess that has been made regarding the question of whether the Browns will be able to void the future guarantees under quarterback Deshaun Watson’s contract.

We explained the situation on Monday, after the news of the lawsuit emerged. The Browns will be able to void the future guarantees ($46 million in 2025 and another $46 million in 2026) if Watson is suspended under the Personal Conduct Policy for the allegations made in the lawsuit filed on Monday and — most importantly — if Watson failed to disclose the claim in writing before signing his original contract (or, in theory, before his latest restructuring in August).

Today’s confusion came from an incorrect interpretation of Watson’s August 2024 restructuring by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. Glazer, to his credit, has admitted the mistake.

It’s understandable; this stuff is complicated. It took me a while to parse through the language to figure out how the Browns could, if they wanted, void guarantees.

To summarize, Watson was never protected from a potential void of guarantees for a suspension in 2024 or beyond. However, he was always protected from a potential void of guarantees after a suspension arising from any claim he had disclosed in writing to the team, before signing any of his contracts with the Browns.

No one is saying whether the claim was disclosed. Which perhaps means it wasn’t.

Regardless, here’s how things will likely unfold from here, now that the league is looking into the situation. As a practical matter, it’s likely something that would be resolved after the 2024 season — putting the 2025 and 2026 guarantees in potential jeopardy.