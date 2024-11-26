The running back market has gotten a boost this year

On back-to-back nights at SoFi Stadium, the two best running backs in the NFL showed what they can do. They showed it by racking up 395 rushing yards between them.

For Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, it was 255 yards against the Rams. For Ravens running back Derrick Henry, it was 140 against the Chargers.

Both were free agents in March. Both weren’t re-signed by their prior teams. Along with Packers running back Josh Jacobs (not re-signed by the Raiders), Texans running back Joe Mixon (traded by the Bengals in lieu of being cut), and Vikings running back Aaron Jones (cut by the Packers), five veteran tailbacks have found a second life in 2024.

The dynamic defies the notion that all running backs are interchangeable parts. For most, they are. Every year, every major college program has a tailback who can play at the next level.

But there’s a line between the average tailback and the great ones. Barkley, Henry, Jacobs, Mixon, and Jones are proving that older running backs who can play at a high level should be targeted by contenders hoping to goose their offenses. Given the copycat nature of the NFL, will that happen in 2025 free agency?

The problem is that the next free-agent class doesn’t have the same number of high-end players. Jones will be a free agent again. Cardinals running back James Conner is due to hit the market, as is Steelers running back Najee Harris. Browns running back Nick Chubb will be available, too.

Beyond that, no one stands out. Unless someone is cut or traded.

Any team thinking about doing that should think twice. That running back who’s about to be dumped could end up becoming one of 2025’s next big things.