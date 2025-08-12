 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

There’s “no update” on Matthew Stafford

  
Published August 12, 2025 05:16 PM

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was supposed to practice on Monday as he eases his way back from a back problem. When he didn’t, nerves became frayed.

They’re still frayed today. Comments from assistant head coach/passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant will do nothing to un-fray them.

“No, no update on Matthew,” Pleasant said, “but what I will tell you is it’s very tough for not only him and for the organization. I would say is that he’s trying his best.”

That’s what makes it even more concerning. We’re three weeks and five days from Week 1, and Stafford still can’t practice. Despite his best efforts.

And if Stafford can’t play, the job will fall to a veteran who was once (for a little while), the highest-paid player in NFL history..

“You have a Super Bowl-contending quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo who we played against and now we have to deal with him in practice,” Pleasant said. “I’m really impressed more than anything of our offensive staff catering an offense to what Jimmy can do very well while still understanding that this is Matthew’s team as we continue to move forward.”

It may be Matthew’s team, but Matthew still can’t go. They’ll need to be ready to run the Garoppolo version of the offense until Stafford returns.