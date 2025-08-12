There’s “no update” on Matthew Stafford

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was supposed to practice on Monday as he eases his way back from a back problem. When he didn’t, nerves became frayed.

They’re still frayed today. Comments from assistant head coach/passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant will do nothing to un-fray them.

“No, no update on Matthew,” Pleasant said, “but what I will tell you is it’s very tough for not only him and for the organization. I would say is that he’s trying his best.”

That’s what makes it even more concerning. We’re three weeks and five days from Week 1, and Stafford still can’t practice. Despite his best efforts.

And if Stafford can’t play, the job will fall to a veteran who was once (for a little while), the highest-paid player in NFL history..

“You have a Super Bowl-contending quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo who we played against and now we have to deal with him in practice,” Pleasant said. “I’m really impressed more than anything of our offensive staff catering an offense to what Jimmy can do very well while still understanding that this is Matthew’s team as we continue to move forward.”

It may be Matthew’s team, but Matthew still can’t go. They’ll need to be ready to run the Garoppolo version of the offense until Stafford returns.