Third person arrested in conjunction with Josh Reynolds shooting

A third person has been arrested for their alleged connection to the shooting of Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds last month.

Denver police confirmed to the Denver Post that Dirk Lisica-Lange has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to influence a public servant last week. Luis Mendoza and Burr Charlesworth were previously charged with six counts of attempted murder, assault and other felonies.

Mendoza and Charlesworth are charged with shooting more than 30 rounds into a car carrying Reynolds and others after leaving a strip club on October 18. On Monday, prosecutors argued against lowering Mendoza’s bail because of fears he would “tamper with witnesses” if he were not behind bars.

Reynolds was on injured reserve at the time of the shooting and remains on the list, although he is eligible to be activated as he was designated to return last week.