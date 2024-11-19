 Skip navigation
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
nbc_pft_devito_241119.jpg
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock
nbc_pft_pederson_241119.jpg
Jaguars’ silence about Pederson has been loud

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Third person arrested in conjunction with Josh Reynolds shooting

  
Published November 19, 2024 01:29 PM

A third person has been arrested for their alleged connection to the shooting of Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds last month.

Denver police confirmed to the Denver Post that Dirk Lisica-Lange has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to influence a public servant last week. Luis Mendoza and Burr Charlesworth were previously charged with six counts of attempted murder, assault and other felonies.

Mendoza and Charlesworth are charged with shooting more than 30 rounds into a car carrying Reynolds and others after leaving a strip club on October 18. On Monday, prosecutors argued against lowering Mendoza’s bail because of fears he would “tamper with witnesses” if he were not behind bars.

Reynolds was on injured reserve at the time of the shooting and remains on the list, although he is eligible to be activated as he was designated to return last week.