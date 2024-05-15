 Skip navigation
Third-round DB Elijah Jones signs his rookie deal with Cardinals

  
Published May 15, 2024 03:26 PM

The Cardinals have another draftee under contract.

Third-round cornerback Elijah Jones has signed his four-year rookie contract, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

The Cardinals previously signed second-round cornerback Max Melton, third-round guard Isaiah Adams, third-round tight end Tip Reiman, fifth-round defensive end Xavier Thomas, fifth-round offensive tackle Christian Jones, sixth-round receiver Tejhaun Palmer and seventh-round cornerback Jaden Davis.

First-round receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and first-round defensive end Darius Robinson are among the team’s picks who remain unsigned.

Jones played nine games last season for Boston College and totaled 25 tackles, one forced fumble, five interceptions and eight passes defensed.

The Cardinals made him the 90th overall pick.