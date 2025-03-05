This year, more free-agent deals could be reached quickly on Monday

More than a decade ago, the NFL addressed rampant pre-free agency tampering by creating a 52-hour window during which negotiations between impending free agents and new teams can commence. The start of that period (this year, next Monday at 12:00 p.m. ET) has become the unofficial start of free agency.

Deals will be done. Some will be done quickly. Every year, there’s a deal or two that obviously was negotiated prematurely, given how quickly the agreement is announced after the clock strikes twelve. Last year, it was the Bears doing a contract with former Eagles running back D’Andre Swift. This year, there could be more.

For the most part, teams will privately declare general interest before the window opens but refrain from putting numbers on the table. This year, however, it could be different.

Per a source with direct knowledge of the historical practices and current dynamics, there’s an expectation that negotiations will begin on Saturday or Sunday, with more than one or two deals done before noon on Monday. Whether those are promptly announced or delayed for appearance’s sake remains to be seen.

That said, no one ever blinks when a multi-million-dollar deal is supposedly negotiated from start to finish in 15 minutes. If it’s no issue for one, why would it be an issue for 10 or 15 — or more?