Thursday Night Football: Aaron Rodgers, Jets beat up Patriots 24-3

The Jets might have something in this Aaron Rodgers fellow.

The quarterback has the Jets doing things they haven’t done in a while, including three offensive touchdowns in the first three games for the first time since 1989. The Jets blew out the Patriots 24-3 for their first home win against New England since 2015.

The Jets are 2-1 and the Patriots 1-2.

Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard in the first quarter and a 2-yarder to Garrett Wilson in the third.

Rodgers connected with eight different receivers led by Tyler Conkin’s five receptions for 93 yards.

Breece Hall had a 1-yard touchdown run, finishing with 54 yards on 16 carries, and Braelon Allen contributed 55 yards on 11 carries.

The Jets outgained the Patriots 400 to 139, with rookie quarterback Drake Maye contributing a 46-yard drive in his NFL debut. He replaced veteran Jacoby Brissett with 4:24 remaining and got the Patriots to the Jets 7-yard line before a sack on the final play.

The Jets had seven sacks, including two by Will McDonald. Chuck Clark had a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and seven tackles.

Brissett was only 12-of-18 for 98 yards and Maye 4-of-8 for 22 yards. DeMario Douglas, who was frustrated for his lack of targets the first two games, led the Patriots with seven catches for 69 yards.