Thursday Night Football averages 14.23 million viewers for the season

The pivot to streaming has happened.

In the third year of exclusive streaming (but for the local markets in each game) on Prime Video, Thursday Night Football averaged 14.23 million viewers per game.

The biggest audience happened on December 5, when 18.48 million tuned in for Packers-Lions. The low point came last Thursday, when 11.69 million watched a bad Seahawks-Bears game.

Prime Video will stream a playoff game on the weekend of January 11-12. With the right matchup, the game could break 20 million in average viewers.

The NFL launched TNF in 2006, as a late-season package of games televised by NFL Network. It eventually expanded before migrating completely off of NFLN.

In 2022, Prime Video acquired the exclusive rights to the Thursday night package.