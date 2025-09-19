Thursday Night Football: Bills get help from Dolphins in 31-21 win

The Dolphins made Thursday Night Football more of a game than perhaps anyone thought. But in the end, the Dolphins do what bad teams do: They beat themselves.

Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler had a roughing the punter penalty in the fourth quarter that led to the Bills’ go-ahead touchdown. The Dolphins still had a chance until, after driving to the Buffalo 21, Tua Tagovailoa stared down Jaylen Waddle, allowing Terrel Bernard to step in front for an interception he returned 23 yards.

With only three minutes left, the Dolphins were done.

The Bills won 31-21.

Buffalo stayed undefeated at 3-0, while Miami remained winless at 0-3.

The Bills outgained the Dolphins 360 to 276, but they didn’t put them away until 22 seconds remaining on Matt Prater’s 48-yard field goal. Prater badly missed a 39-yard field goal in the first half.

Josh Allen completed 22 of 28 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 25 yards on four carries. Dalton Kincaid, Jackson Hawes and Khalil Shakir caught the touchdown passes.

James Cook ran for 108 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and caught three passes for 10 yards.

After forcing back-to-back punts in the second half, the Dolphins stopped the Bills again. But Sieler roughed Buffalo punter Cameron Johnston, drawing a 15-yard penalty. Instead of the Dolphins having the ball at their own 2 in a tie game, the Bills got the ball back at Miami’s 36-yard line with 10:06 left.

Five plays later, Shakir scored on a 15-yard reception, giving Buffalo a 28-21 lead with 7:17 remaining.

The Dolphins then drove 42 yards in nine plays to the doorstep of the red zone before Tagovailoa’s ill-fated decision. Tagovailoa was 22-of-34 for 146 yards with two touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill caught five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown, and Waddle contributed five catches for 39 yards and a touchdown. De’Von Achane had seven catches for 29 yards and 12 carries for 62 yards.