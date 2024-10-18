Thursday Night Football: Broncos lead Saints 16-3 at halftime

Sean Payton’s return to New Orleans looked like a game to watch when the NFL released the schedule in May. It didn’t look so good after all the Saints injuries.

New Orleans is playing without quarterback Derek Carr, center Erik McCoy, tight end Taysom Hill and receivers Chris Olave and Rasheed Shaheed, among others. They lost cornerback Paulson Adebo to what appeared a serious right knee injury in the second quarter and saw tight end Juwan Johnson leave late in the second quarter.

Payton’s Broncos dominated the first half, rolling to 242 yards and taking a 16-3 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Saints have been outscored 43-3 in the past four quarters, having allowed the Bucs to score 27 in the second half of Sunday’s game.

The Broncos had the ball for 19:14 in the first half and forced a Spencer Rattler fumble, while holding the Saints to 130 yards. They could have had more with drives stalling at the New Orleans 28, 13 and 34, forcing them to settle for Wil Lutz field goals of 46, 32 and 52.

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix went 13-of-21 for 134 yards, and he ran for 41 yards on eight carries. Javonte Williams has eight carries for 59 yards and a touchdown, while Troy Franklin caught four passes for 46 yards.

Rattler, starting his second career game in place of the injured Carr, was 10-of-13 for 90 yards. He also ran for 28 yards on three carries. Alvin Kamara had eight touches for only 14 yards, while Foster Moreau caught two passes for 38 yards.