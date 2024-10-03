Thursday Night Football: Falcons rookie Ruke Orhorhoro active for first time

The Falcons drafted defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro in the second round this spring. He will make his debut on Thursday Night Football.

The team made Orhorhoro a healthy scratch the first four games of the season.

Defensive lineman Kentavius Street was the odd player out Thursday, with the Falcons making Street inactive for the first time this season.

The Falcons’ other inactives are running back Jase McClellan (illness), inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn, offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson and offensive tackle Brandon Parker. McClellan was the only questionable player on either team.

The Bucs inactives are punter Jake Camarda, tight end Devin Culp, offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion), defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf), wide receiver Jalen McMillan (hamstring), wide receiver Trey Palmer (concussion) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot).