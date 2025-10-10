Thursday Night Football: Jaxson Dart, Giants lead Eagles 20-17 at halftime

Jaxson Dart and the Giants matched Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in the first half on Thursday night.

The Giants scored touchdowns on three of four possessions and gained 198 yards in the first half. Jaxson Dart ran for a 20-yard touchdown and threw a 35-yarder to WanDale Robinson. Cam Skattebo ran for a 4-yard score with 1:19 remaining in the second quarter, giving the Giants a 20-17 halftime lead.

Dart has completed 10 of 13 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown and has run for 38 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Skattebo has 31 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Robinson has four catches for 62 yards, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey three for 49.

The Eagles gained 224 yards but went only 1-of-5 on third down. They ended the half when time ran out with them at their own 43.

Jalen Hurts flipped a 3-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert and scored on a 1-yard tush push. He ran four consecutive tush pushes getting nothing on third down, 2 yards on fourth down, nothing on first down and a touchdown on second down.

He completed 14 of 18 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown and ran for 10 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Saquon Barkley ran for 56 yards on eight carries, and A.J. Brown caught five passes for 73 yards. Goedert added six receptions for 50 yards and a score.

The Eagles are without cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. Giants defensive tackle D.J. Davidson injured his right knee on Hurts’ tush-push touchdown and was carted to the training room.