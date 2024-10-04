Thursday Night Football: Kirk Cousins, Falcons stun Bucs with 36-30 overtime win

The Falcons stole another one against a division rival, the second time in four days they have come back from the dead to win in the waning seconds.

After beating the Saints on a field goal with two seconds left Sunday, Kirk Cousins passed for 509 yards and four touchdowns and led the Falcons to a 36-30 overtime victory over the Bucs.

To end regulation, Cousins led the Falcons on a nine-play, 46-yard drive, using up the final 1:14. Younghoe Koo, who kicked a 58-yard game-winner last week, tied the game with a 52-yard field goal. A delay of game penalty pushed back the kick from 47 yards to 52.

Earlier in the game, Koo missed a 41-yard field goal and had a 54-yarder blocked but made kicks of 54 and 48 yards.

The Falcons won the overtime coin toss and drove 70 yards in only four plays against a tired defense. Drake London got banged up on an 18-yard reception on third-and-three, and then on the next play, KhaDarel Hodge, subbing for London, scored on a 45-yard catch-and-run to end it.

It was an improbable win.

Tampa Bay twice had chances to finish it in regulation.

The Bucs burned 3:39 of the final 6:29 before Bucky Irving lost a fumble on a first down run with Tampa Bay driving. Kaden Elliss forced it and Jessie Bates recovered it at the Atlanta 25. The Falcons, though, went backward with Cousins taking a sack by Logan Hall, and then, on fourth-and-15, he threw an interception to Bucs linebacker Lavonte David.

The Bucs, though, couldn’t close it out, getting a holding penalty that should have been offset by a facemask penalty that officials missed. The holding penalty pushed them out of field goal range, eventually forcing a punt and giving the Falcons time to drive down for the tying points.

Cousins was 42-of-58, with London catching 12 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. Darnell Mooney had nine catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns but also had two big drops, one of which looked like it might cost the Falcons the game.

The Falcons crossed midfield on their first eight possessions but scored only 27 points. They did more than enough on their final two drives, though, to leave both teams 3-2.

Kyle Pitts caught seven passes for 88 yards, and Bijan Robinson ran for 61 on 12 carries.

Baker Mayfield completed 19 of 24 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns, with Mike Evans catching five for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Godwin caught five for 64, and Rachaad White ran for 72 yards on 10 carries.

The Falcons had 550 yards and the Bucs 333 in one of the most entertaining games of the season.