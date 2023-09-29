Thursday Night Football: Lions move to 3-1 with 34-20 win over Packers

The Lions beat up on the Packers, winning 34-20 on Thursday night. It was Detroit’s fourth consecutive victory over Green Bay.

The Lions moved to 3-1, while the Packers fell to 2-2.

The Packers threw four interceptions in the two losses to the Lions last season. Jordan Love threw two Thursday, with Jerry Jacobs getting both. The Lions also had five sacks of Love, with 1.5 coming from Aidan Hutchinson, and 11 quarterback hits.

The Packers had only 21 yards in the first half and trailed 27-3 at halftime. It was too big of a hole to climb out of, unlike last week when they rallied from 17 points down in the fourth quarter to win 18-17 over the Saints.

The Packers did outgain the Lions 137 to 17 in the third quarter to briefly make it a game, but Detroit iced it with David Montgomery’s third rushing touchdown with 6:00 remaining in the game.

On the clinching drive, the Packers initially held the Lions to a 30-yard field goal with 8:10 left, which would have kept it a two-score game. But after a TV timeout, officials announced that Quay Walker was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for jumping over the field goal protection line. Four Montgomery runs later, the Lions were in the end zone.

Montgomery finished with 32 carries for 121 yards and caught two passes for 20 yards. His touchdown runs covered 3, 2 and 1 yards.

Jared Goff was 19-of-28 for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Josh Reynolds had three catches for 69 yards, and Amon-Ra St. Brown made five receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Love went 23-of-36 for 246 yards with a touchdown and the two picks. Romeo Doubs caught nine passes for 95 yards, and Christian Watson had two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown.