Thursday Night Football: Mac Jones, 49ers lead Rams 17-7 at halftime

The 49ers’ injury list had them as underdogs for Thursday Night Football. Kyle Shanahan’s team, though, was the superior team in the first half.

The 49ers, playing without quarterback Brock Purdy, wide receivers Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall and tight end George Kittle, among others, lead the Rams 17-7 at halftime.

The Rams never stopped the 49ers. The 49ers stopped themselves once when Kendrick Bourne dropped a pass on third down. It was Bourne’s fourth drop the past two games.

The 49ers scored touchdowns on drives of 72 and 91 yards, with Mac Jones throwing a 6-yard touchdown to Jake Tonges and a 1-yarder to Christian McCaffrey. They ended the half with a 12-play, 48-yard field goal drive, with Eddy Piniero kicking a 37-yarder on the final play of the half.

San Francisco has outgained Los Angeles 225 to 137.

Jones is 15-of-23 for 179 yards. McCaffrey has 13 carries for 45 yards and five catches for 44 yards, and Bourne has three catches for 64 yards.

The 49ers are 2-for-2 on fourth down.

The Rams had only three possessions in the first half. They punted on the first one after going 7 yards in six plays and Blake Corum lost a fumble on a Matthew Stafford pitch on the second, with Travis Gipson recovering for the 49ers.

After gaining only 46 yards on their first two drives, the Rams went 85 yards in eight plays to the end zone on their third. Stafford threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Kyren Williams.

Stafford is 9-of-13 for 109 yards, with Puka Nacua catching three passes for 24 yards.

49ers defensive lineman Kalia Davis injured his hand in the first half and is questionable to return.