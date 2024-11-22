Thursday Night Football: Myles Garrett, Browns wreak havoc on Steelers, lead 10-3 at halftime

Myles Garrett talked the talk this week. He’s walking the walk Thursday night.

The Browns edge rusher has been a menace to the Steelers offense, with three sacks, four tackles, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble. Browns linebacker Winston Reid recovered Russell Wilson’s fumble that Garrett forced late in the first half.

The Browns took over at the Pittsburgh 31 and set up Dustin Hopkins’ 34-yard field goal.

Cleveland leads 10-3 at halftime.

On a cold, snowy, windy night in Cleveland, the Browns have only 119 yards, with 80 coming on their touchdown drive. Nick Chubb had a 2-yard touchdown run after Jameis Winston went 6-for-6 for 55 yards on the possession. He was 9-of-11 for 78 yards in the first half.

Chubb has nine carries for 27 yards, and Jerry Jeudy three catches for 39 yards.

The Steelers crossed midfield on their first three possessions but got only three points out of it. Chris Boswell, who had missed only one kick this season, was wide right from 58 yards and good from 48. The Steelers also turned it over on downs when Justin Fields was stopped for a 2-yard loss by Garrett and Grant Delpit on fourth-and-2 from the Cleveland 38.

The Steelers have 163 yards, with Wilson going 11-of-13 for 147 yards. Calvin Austin has one catch for 46 yards, setting up Boswell’s made field goal. George Pickens has three catches for 41 yards and Pat Freiermuth two for 41.