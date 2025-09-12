Thursday Night Football: Packers roll Commanders 27-18

The Packers stomped the defending NFC North champions, the Lions, in Week 1. They dominated the team that lost in the NFC Championship Game last season, the Commanders, in Week 2.

Green Bay is living up to the hype thus far, showing up and showing out.

The Packers rolled the Commanders 27-18 a week after smashing the Lions 27-13. The Commanders were fortunate it wasn’t far worse.

Green Bay outgained Washington 404 to 230.

The Packers got a rushing touchdown from Josh Jacobs, the 11th consecutive game he has had at least one, and two passing touchdowns from Jordan Love. Romeo Doubs caught a 5-yard touchdown and Tucker Kraft an 8-yarder.

Brandon McManus kicked field goals of 22 and 56 yards but hit the left upright on a 48-yard attempt on the final play of the first half. In addition, Jayden Reed had his 39-yard touchdown catch negated by a holding penalty on right tackle Anthony Belton.

The Commanders scored a late touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Jayden Daniels to Deebo Samuel followed by a Luke McCaffrey reception on the 2-point try with 2:53 left.

Love went 19-of-31 for 292 yards, with Kraft catching six for 124. Jacobs rushed for 84 yards on 23 carries.

In his second game as a Packer, Micah Parsons had two tackles, half a sack and three quarterback hits.

Daniels went 24-of-42 for 200 yards and two touchdowns, with Zach Ertz catching six for 64 yards and a touchdown. Austin Ekeler ran for 17 yards on eight carries before leaving with an Achilles injury late in the fourth quarter.